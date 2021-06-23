Boaters saved by Madison Fire Department Rescue Team after sailboat overturns

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two boaters were rescued by the Madison Fire Department Lake Rescue Team Monday after their sailboat overturned on Lake Monona.

MFD said in a press release, crews were called to Olin Park at noon and were directed to the exact location of the boaters near Tonyawatha Trail in Monona.

Both boaters were wearing life jackets and were not hurt when the boat flipped. They were pulled onto a rescue boat and given warm blankets.

The rescue team then recovered the sailboat and towed it back to shore.