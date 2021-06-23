Brazil’s environment minister resigns amid criticism, probes

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s environment minister has announced that he has resigned, giving up his post amid sharp criticism of his tenure and two investigations into his actions involving allegedly illegal timber operations. The move by Ricardo Salles on Wednesday comes as talks with the U.S. government have hit obstacles. Salles has insisted that Brazil needs external financial support to take stronger action. But critics have cautioned the U.S. government to await concrete results before making any agreement with a Brazilian administration that has repeatedly hobbled enforcement of environmental laws.