Bucks fall to Atlanta Hawks in Game 1, Trae Young scores 48 points

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 Wednesday night behind 48 points from Trae Young.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 34 points. Jrue Holiday scored 33 points.

The Bucks were up 105-98 with just over four minutes to go in the game but weren't able to hold off a late rally from the Hawks.

The Hawks went up by one on a Clint Capela put back with just under 30 seconds to go.

Pat Connaughton missed a three on the following possession. After a pair of Young free throws, Giannis also made two free throws and two more Young free throws, Khris Middleton missed a potential game-tying three pointer.

Game 2 is set for Friday night at 7:30 p.m.