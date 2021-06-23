Disabled Cross Plains woman pushes for better property access

CROSS PLAINS (WKOW) - A disabled Cross Plains woman pushes for better access to her property as the effects of 2018 flooding continue to potentially compromise her ability to receive emergency services.

Penni Klein purchased her seven acres of farmland on Highway 14 in 2004.

"When I built this, it was my dream farm," Klein says.

But the deluge in the area three years ago caused $100,000 damage to Klein's home and property. That damage included a shared driveway with a neighbor that provides access to Klein's home. "After the flood, the road was not right," Klein says.



Klein points out the driveway's width is ten feet - less than half its original width of twenty-four feet.



"When the hay mower comes in to mow that field right there, it's wheels are at twenty-two feet," Klein says. "There's no rock under that to support it."

Klein's pending lawsuit against neighbors Joseph and Ruth Polacek demands the driveway be restored to its original width.



"Right now, it's not to code for Fire, EMS and safety," she says.

"If we had a fire; if we had a tornado; if we had a flood, ten feet is not enough," Klein says.

The driveway's width and the implications for any ambulance weighs on Klein's mind, as her health deteriorates.



"I'd been in a car wreck and my leg and back are all busted up," Klein says. "I have critical, chronic heart failure."



But court records show the driveway's width and any value of extending it have different meaning for Klein's neighbor.

"Mr. Polacek vehemently objects to widening the drive top across his property and argues that no sufficient reasons have been proffered to justify changing the width of the road top," Arbitrator and Retired Dane County Circuit Judge Angela Bartell writes.

Bartell's arbitration decision requires the driveway's restoration.

"I am ordering that Ms. Klein is hereby permitted to restore the...driveway to its condition." Klein must bear the cost of the restoration.

Klein notes there have been other court filings since Bartell's order and the Polaceks have interrupted at least one, past attempt to widen and fortify the driveway. Klein says she continues to hope her proposed road widening and improved access for emergency vehicles take place.

When contacted by 27 News, Ruth Polacek deferred to her attorney, Joshua Kopp. Kopp has yet to respond to the request for comment.