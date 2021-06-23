Experts predict gas to be $3.11 on July 4

(WAOW) — Gas experts aren’t hopeful that gas prices will fall before the July 4th holiday.

Instead, the trend of average prices remaining the highest since 2014 will remain. GasBuddy reports that many drivers are going to see gas prices at or above $3, even through there have been small drops in recent weeks.

GasBuddy predicts the price for a gallon of gas on July 4 will be $3.11, which is 43% higher than this time last year. Currently, the average is around $3.07, according to AAA.

The above $3 average could last all the way into Labor Day, potentially rising even higher depending on the impact of hurricane season.

So far in 2021, there have been two significant spikes in gas prices: once in March ahead of Memorial Day weekend, and again in May due to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.