Full capacity expected at Camp Randall, other home events this fall

MADISON (WKOW) - The University of Wisconsin announced Wednesday that no capacity limits are expected at Badger home events this coming season, including at Camp Randall Stadium.

According to a press release, the decision was made by UW Athletics officials following consultation with other campus officials.

Check out all of our sports coverage here.

"We are thrilled to be able to welcome fans back to our venues beginning this fall," UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez said. "The thought of 80,000 fans in Camp Randall Stadium on a Saturday or a packed Field House cheering on the volleyball team on a Friday night gives me chills."

Incoming director of athletics and current deputy AD Chris McIntosh also commented on the long-awaited return to full capacity.

"We've missed the energy of our fans so much," UW Deputy AD Chris McIntosh said. "To be able to sit here in late June and look forward to full capacity in the fall is tremendously exciting. I'm ecstatic for our fans, our student-athletes and our staff."

The Badgers football team's home opener this fall is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 4 against Penn State. You can view the full football schedule here.