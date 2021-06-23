Humid, wet pattern ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures are on the rise starting today and over the next couple of days, along with dew points.

Highs will likely reach the mid-to-upper 70s today.

We're adding in more moisture to the area, a bit of a southerly breezy day is likely with speeds in the 10 to 20 mph range.

Isolated showers are possible, mainly south. Although, there's a chance for a sprinkle or light rain to move into the viewing area near Madison south in the early afternoon time frame. Otherwise, we're mainly dry.

Dew points will rise into the mid-upper 60s Thursday and Friday.

Humid air moves in with the incoming shower and storm chances.

A wet, end of the week is likely with off-and-on chances, and or widespread rain possible Thursday likely starting afternoon/evening and overnight into Friday throughout the morning.

Heaviest rain is likely hitting Thursday night into Friday.

Hot spots more than 2" of rain by the end of the week, up to a half inch widespread

There's a chance for severe weather Thursday night, although looking rather low chances as of right now. Threats are hail, wind and heavy rain.

Rainfall could amount anywhere from 1 - 2", possibly higher.