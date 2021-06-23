Humid, wet pattern ahead

Humid, wet pattern aheadNew
- The complete 27 Storm Track forecast
- Sign up to receive the daily forecast email
- Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures are on the rise starting today and over the next couple of days, along with dew points.
Highs will likely reach the mid-to-upper 70s today.
We're adding in more moisture to the area, a bit of a southerly breezy day is likely with speeds in the 10 to 20 mph range.
Isolated showers are possible, mainly south. Although, there's a chance for a sprinkle or light rain to move into the viewing area near Madison south in the early afternoon time frame. Otherwise, we're mainly dry.
Dew points will rise into the mid-upper 60s Thursday and Friday.
Humid air moves in with the incoming shower and storm chances.
A wet, end of the week is likely with off-and-on chances, and or widespread rain possible Thursday likely starting afternoon/evening and overnight into Friday throughout the morning.
Heaviest rain is likely hitting Thursday night into Friday.
There's a chance for severe weather Thursday night, although looking rather low chances as of right now. Threats are hail, wind and heavy rain.
Rainfall could amount anywhere from 1 - 2", possibly higher.