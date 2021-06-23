IMF announces debt relief package for Sudan

CAIRO (AP) — The International Monetary Fund has announced a debt relief package for Sudan, a key step in helping the country as it tries to rejoin the global economy after years of isolation. In a statement distributed late Tuesday, the fund said that it had obtained enough pledges from more than 100 member countries to finance the debt relief package of some US$1.4 billion. This will help to erase debts Sudan owed to the IMF, but also other lending institutions. Sudan’s joint military-civilian government, which has ruled the African country after a 2019 popular uprising against former autocrat Omar al-Bashir has taken a series of bold steps to try to revive a battered and distorted economy.