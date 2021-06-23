Ivory Coast court sentences former PM to life in prison

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — An Ivory Coast court has sentenced prominent opposition figure and former prime minister Guillaume Soro to life in prison for “undermining the security of the state.” The criminal court in the economic capital, Abidjan, also ordered the dissolution of Soro’s political movement, which was created after he resigned as speaker of the legislature in 2019. From his exile in France, Soro said the sentence is “unjust.” The former president of the National Assembly and 19 others were convicted of an “attempt to attack the authority of the state” as well as the “dissemination of false information” that discredited the institution and its functions.