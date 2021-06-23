Justices rule for cursing cheerleader over Snapchat post

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Supreme Court has ruled that a Pennsylvania public school wrongly suspended a cheerleader over a vulgar social media post.

The court voted 8-1 Wednesday in favor of Brandi Levy, who was a 14-year-old high school freshman when she expressed her disappointment over not making the varsity cheerleading team on Snapchat with a string of curse words and a raised middle finger.

Check out more of our national and world news coverage here.

Levy was not in school when she made her post but was suspended from cheerleading activities for a year anyway.

The high court ruled the suspension violated Levy's First Amendment rights. But the justices did not foreclose schools from disciplining students for what they say off campus.

By MARK SHERMAN

Associated Press