Limited edition Giannis bobblehead released

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled a Giannis Antetokounmpo bobblehead.

It comes ahead of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday.

"The excitement for the Bucks throughout Wisconsin is tremendous, and we’re thrilled to be offering this new Giannis bobblehead as the Bucks continue their journey in the NBA playoffs,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We think this bobblehead of Giannis will quickly become a fan favorite.”

The limited-edition bobblehead features Giannis in the Bucks' black jersey dribbling the ball with a deer beside him.

You can purchase the bobblehead for $40 on the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum website.