Lisbon drives virus surge as Portugal is chided for failings

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The Lisbon region’s surge in COVID-19 cases is powering ahead, with new infections pushing Portugal’s daily new cases to a four-month high. Portugal on Wednesday reported almost 1,500 new cases, with two-thirds of them in the capital region where 2.8 million people live. Three people died in Portugal of COVID-19 over 24 hours. The national 14-day cumulative COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people has risen to 130 — over double what it was three weeks ago. Experts blame the delta variant for Lisbon’s virus spread, estimating it accounts for more than 70% of cases. The government is widely expected to announce new restrictions for Lisbon after a Cabinet meeting on Thursday.