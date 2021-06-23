Local businesses celebrate Pride Month

MADISON (WKOW) - People across the country continue to celebrate Pride Month. That includes Woof's, a gay bar in Madison.

The owners say having a safe space and welcoming community has always been the bar's mission.

For more of our local news coverage, click here.

It means a lot to the patrons to have a bar that's inclusive, in a highly-visible location.

"We're unique in that we're downtown in the shadow of the capitol,” co-owner Dino Maniaci said. “We're extremely visible. Back in the day, gay bars were hidden away in back alleys and corners with unmarked signs and people sort of snuck in and out."

Woof's is celebrating Pride Month with a special brew called "The Flaming Dragon." Ten percent of the proceeds go to the LGBTQ+ charity Wellness Fund.