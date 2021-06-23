Madison house fire under investigation

MADISON (WKOW) -- A house fire in Madison is under investigation, according to the Madison Fire Department.

Emergency crews were called to the 2500 block of East Dayton Street for a report of a structure fire at about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, they could see black smoke and found fire on one side of the home. The fire outside was knocked down quickly.

Crews then found fire on the inside of the house and worked to attack it.

No one, including pets, were inside the home at the time of the fire.

Madison Fire officials said in addition to causing damage to the house where the fire started, it also caused heat damage to two neighboring properties.

The fire remains under investigation.