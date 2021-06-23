Madison mayor tours new family homeless shelter

MADISON (WKOW) - Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway spent part of the day Wednesday touring a new homeless shelter for families.

The facility is in the former Karmenta Center nursing home on Milwaukee Street. The Salvation Army transformed the place so families have access to the services that they need.

“It's just really wonderful to see a shelter really offer a safe, humane, comfortable, respectful environment, for families to be able to get back on their feet,” Rhodes-Conway said.

The shelter has also been able to help people living at the shelter move into permanent housing.

It's a joint partnership between the Salvation Army, the city and a number of other providers like Catholic Charities, Second Harvest, and Community Action Coalition.