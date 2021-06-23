Oath Keeper pleads guilty in Jan. 6 attack; will cooperate

WASHINGTON (AP) - A member of the Oath Keepers extremist group has pleaded guilty in federal court in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Graydon Young has also agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, which is a major step forward for the massive investigation into the insurrection.

It's the first guilty plea in the major case brought against members of the Oath Keepers.

Young was accused alongside 15 other members and associates of the Oath Keepers of conspiring to block the congressional certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory.

Young pleaded guilty to charges including conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding.

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press