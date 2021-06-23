Pediatricians seeing surge of respiratory illnesses in kids

MADISON (WKOW) -- Doctors are seeing more sick patients right now, and it's tied to pandemic precautions like masks and social distancing going away.

"We had a year, maybe a year and a half, with very few upper respiratory illnesses, and we're kind of seeing a lot of it all at once right now," Dr. Dan Beardmore, a pediatrician with SSM Health in Janesville, said. "Some kids are getting multiple things or back-to-back things."

He said he's seeing children come in with croup, gastrointestinal viruses and the common cold, but only some of those illnesses are common for the summer.

"I've had a number of parents telling me things like, 'It sounds like a croupy cough, but that doesn't make sense because it's summer,'" he said. "Well, that's exactly what we think, too, but it's still croup. We're seeing things out of their usual seasons."

Though it's not common for doctors to see these illnesses at this time of year, Beardmore said this year's surge didn't catch him and other doctors by surprise.

"We were kind of prepared for this as a medical community," he said.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the chief medical officer for Wisconsin's Department of Health Services, said these viruses are spreading more now because communities are opening back up and there are fewer pandemic-era precautions.

"Staying home and physical distancing and wearing masks were sufficient to really stamp out the threat of a lot of cold and flu viruses," he said. "Normal human behavior of people interacting and being exposed to respiratory droplets is on the increase."

Beardmore said because most people haven't been exposed to those viruses over the past year, they don't have an immunity built up, which means they're getting sick. However, he said this year's illnesses aren't more severe.

"I don't think that this last year and a half has necessarily weakened our immune systems or made us, as people, weaker to fight these things off," he said. "That's not what we're seeing and not what we're expecting."

Both doctors said they both expect respiratory viruses to spread around a lot this fall, and Beardmore said parents should prepare for their kids to be sick more often.

"Some of these parents are maybe going to be surprised this summer and fall that the stuff that would have been spread out over a whole year quite possibly could be crammed in together," he said. "Just think of everything and be ready for anything right now."

Beardmore said the best way to avoid getting sick is to wash your hands frequently and cover your coughs and sneezes.