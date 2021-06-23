PREVIEW: Esports become mainstay in Dane County during pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- While the pandemic took a toll on many industries, Esports was not one of them.

The interest in video gaming among young kids in Dane County continues to grow, becoming a mainstay in the Madison area with a new league.

"So we do all the jerseys, we do all the medals. We take a competitive spirit. And we also teach them teamwork and sportsmanship as one of our main goals," said coach Cody Severance.

So why are kids being drawn to competitive video gaming and how long is the trend expected to stick around? We're looking into it in a special report Thursday on 27 News at 10.