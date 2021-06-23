Probation for ex-VA hospital doc who admitted fondling women

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A former physician at a West Virginia’s veterans hospital has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to touching two female staffer’s breasts without permission. Prosecutors say the separate incidents involving Dr. Kenneth Ramdat at the Louis A. Johnson VA Hospital in Clarksburg occurred as he hugged the women in 2019. The 65-year-old Silver Spring, Maryland, resident pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of simple assault. The Exponent Telegram reports a U.S. magistrate judge then sentenced him to a year’s probation. The sentencing comes a month after an ex-nursing assistant at the hospital was sentenced to seven consecutive life terms for giving seven elderly veterans fatal injections of insulin.