Prosecutor: Bank CEO sought ‘power’ with $16M Manafort loans

NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor says a Chicago banker in a bid for power and prestige seized on ex-President Donald Trump’s 2016 election night victory to immediately promise Paul Manafort a loan he didn’t deserve. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexandra Rothman told a Manhattan jury at the start of a criminal trial of Stephen Calk Wednesday that greed isn’t always for money. She says Calk pushed through $16 million in loans for Trump’s one-time campaign manager in the hopes that Calk could secure a top position in Trump’s administration. He never got the job. Defense attorney Paul Schoeman told jurors that Calk did nothing illegal.

