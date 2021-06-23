Rock Co. Bomb Squad investigating report of explosives in basement of home in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) --- Rock County Bomb Squad is investigating possible explosives in a property in Janesville.

In a press release from Janesville Fire Dept., Battalion Chief Ronald Bomkamp said the situation began with check welfare call. Paramedics on scene were told there were possible explosives.

The bomb squad is expected to be on scene for a few more hours. The public is asked to avoid the area.

More information will be released in the morning.