Senior softball league resumes

VERONA (WKOW) -- The Greater Madison Senior Softball League is back.

Some of the teams were facing off Wednesday morning at Verona Community Park. The league is only open to players 55 and older.

Most, if not all of the players are vaccinated for COVID-19 and they were eager to get going again.

"We were all glad we put emphasis on getting shots. That was a big issue as soon as they were available," said Ron Ramsden, commissioner of Greater Madison Senior Softball League. "Even though there's COVID out there. This is just like a normal season. It's we're just playing a game the way we always did."

The league has more than 200 players and 24 teams.