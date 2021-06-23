Silver Alert issued for missing Marquette County man

MARQUETTE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Silver Alert has been put into place for a missing Marquette County man.

David Plehn, 64, was last seen at about 6 p.m. Tuesday in Oxford and was believed to be walking somewhere.

Plehn was wearing a dark green sweatshirt with "Duluth" on the front, black shorts, black hat, glasses, brown Sketcher shoes and black work gloves.

Authorities are concerned because Plehn is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

If you seen him or know where he could be, call the Marquette County Sheriff's Office at (608) 297-2115.