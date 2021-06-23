Slovakia backs pension cuts for former communist officials

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s Parliament has approved legislation that reduces pensions paid to members of the former communist regime. Prime Minister Eduard Heger says the aim of the law approved Wednesday is to correct “a terrible contrast” between the unjustifiably high pensions received by those who persecuted people and the low pensions of those who were persecuted. It is estimated that about 5,000 people will be affected by the law that is set to becomes effective in August. It targets those who worked for the communist government and its security and other institutions “whose main aim was to keep the communist regime in power at any cost.”