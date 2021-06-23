Skip to Content

Southern African leaders agree to send troops to Mozambique

New
11:18 am National news from the Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A summit of southern African leaders has agreed to send a regional military force to Mozambique to help that country battle its growing jihadi insurgency. Leaders of the 16-nation Southern African Development Community agreed Wednesday to deploy a military force to help the Mozambican government “combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism.” The Islamic extremists’ violent campaign in Mozambique’s northern province of Cabo Delgado has caused a rapidly escalating humanitarian crisis. The jihadi violence is blamed for the deaths of more than 2,000 people and has caused more than 700,000 to flee their homes.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content