Students wanted to fill trucker shortage

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The number of truck drivers on America's roads is slowing down.

Neal Kedzie, president of the Wisconsin Motor Carrier Association said, "Pre-pandemic, we were somewhere around over a million, but we lost a lot a large number of long haul drivers and now we're roughly an estimated 30,000 drivers."

As the country moves away from the pandemic, it's expected that a great number of trucks like these will remain parked.

Kedzie said, "We anticipate about 60,000 drivers shortage nationwide, between now and five years from now and that number could climb as much as a million drivers in 10 years."

More demand and fewer drivers could mean higher prices and the Wisconsin motor carriers association says our state is poised to help with this shortage.

Kedzie said, "94% of all manufactured goods in the state of Wisconsin are moved by truck. Wisconsin has over 17,000 registered trucking companies."

Jerry Klabacka, owner Diesel Driving School in Sun Prairie said, "We actually closed down for approximately two months last summer, and then reopened when they started reopening some of the businesses."

Even though Wisconsin has a lot of trucking companies, owners say there aren't enough students wanting to drive these trucks.

Klabacka said, "It can be a very difficult lifestyle because you can be on the road anywhere from five to 10 days at a time."

Also, many long-haul truckers are being asked to work their 14-hour max because demand for goods increasing since the country opened up.

The owner of Diesel Driving School told 27 news that companies like Walmart are offering salaries as high as $80,000 to truck drivers with good driving records.