Sun Prairie, Beaver dam softball advance to WIAA Softball State Tournament

MADISON (WKOW)-- The Sun Prairie softball team defeated Holmen 15-0 in three innings to advance to its fourth straight WIAA state tournament.

The Cardinals are looking for their first state title since 2018.

Beaver Dam advanced on the other side of the bracket defeating Oshkosh West 3-1. Beaver Dam is making its fourth state tournament appearance. They have never won a title.

The state tournament will begin Monday June 28 at Bay Port High School.