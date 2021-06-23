Warmer with storm chances returning later this week

MADISON (WKOW) - The temporary spring-like trend is over and we're heading back to a summery, active weather pattern.



SET UP

A storm system approaches from the west causing storm chances to rise.

TODAY

Partly sunny, becoming breezy and warmer with highs in the upper 70s and winds gusting up to 30 mph.

An isolated shower is possible this morning as a little clipper system passes to our south and the highest chance locally is for our southernmost row of counties closest to Illinois.

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy, a bit breezy and mild with lows in the mid 60s.



THURSDAY

Partly sunny, a bit breezy and humid with highs in the upper 70s and scattered showers and storms. More showers and storms are expected at night.



There is a level 2 risk for severe weather west of Madison with a lower chance across the rest of the area. High winds, hail and heavy rain are the main threats.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny and humid with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the afternoon get to around 80°.



A few more showers and storms are possible at night.

Hot spots more than 2" of rain by the end of the week, up to a half inch widespread

SATURDAY

Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible and temperatures in the mid 70s.



SUNDAY

Mostly sunny with isolated pop-up showers and storms possible and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.



MONDAY

Mostly sunny with isolated pop-up showers and storms possible and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny with isolated pop-up showers and storms possible and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.