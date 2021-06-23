Wisconsin Senate poised to approve gun sanctuary bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate is poised to approve a bill that would prohibit police in Wisconsin from enforcing any future federal laws banning or restricting the use of guns. The proposal is part of a national wave of similar Republican-backed legislation intended to resist new gun control measures. The U.S. Constitution dictates that state law can’t trump federal law, however, and many previous GOP proposals to thwart gun laws have been found unconstitutional. The Senate is moving ahead anyway, scheduling a vote on the bill for Wednesday. The Assembly approved the bill earlier this month. Senate approval would send the measure to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who almost certainly will veto it.