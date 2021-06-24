3 interested in Charlottesville Confederate statues, so far

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Charlottesville officials say three entities have already expressed interest in acquiring two statues of Confederate generals from downtown parks. One of those statues was the focus of a violent white nationalist rally in 2017. Earlier this month, the city council voted unanimously to remove the statues the statues of Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. Virginia requires a 30-day window for the city to offer the statues to any museum, historical society, government or military battlefield. The Daily Progress reports that so far, three entities have submitted statements of interest. City Manager Chip Boyles says two of the interested entities are in-state and one is out-of-state.