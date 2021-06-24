Alabama teenager donates his hair for children with cancer

Alabama teenager donates his hair for children with cancerNew
Kieran Moïse never liked haircuts, so for the past six years he grew his hair up to 19 inches. His afro, he says, became a huge part of his personality. But the 17-year-old from Alabama knew he’d have to shave it before he heads to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado on June 24. In memory of a friend who died from cancer, he recently cut it off and donated it to the nonprofit Children With Hair Loss. He also launched a fundraising effort through St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. He hoped he could raise $19,000, or 1,000 per inch of hair. So far, “Kieran’s Curls for Cancer” has already raised nearly $35,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.