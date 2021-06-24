Anne Rice’s ‘Interview with the Vampire’ set for AMC in 2022

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anne Rice’s “Interview with the Vampire” is rising again on screen, this time for TV. The bestselling novel, which was adapted for the 1994 Brad Pitt-Tom Cruise film, will be the basis for a new AMC and AMC+ series set for 2022. AMC Networks acquired last year 18 works by Rice, including 1976′s “Interview with the Vampire” and its sequels. The company said the books will be developed as a “streaming and television franchise and universe.” The first series has been greenlit for eight episodes for season one. Rice and her son, Christopher, are serving as executive producers. Casting for “Interview with the Vampire” wasn’t announced.