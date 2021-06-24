Severe weather possible Thursday

MADISON (WKOW) - The severe threats include gusty winds, hail as well as an isolated tornado threat.

Morning showers and thunderstorms did pose a severe threat, most of the severe thunderstorms remained off to our east. What the 27 News coverage area did see was beneficial rain.

More rain will move in, and the second round of storms that could move through the area could be severe. There is a slight risk for severe weather across a large portion of Wisconsin and nearly all of the 27 News coverage area.

All modes of severe weather are possible, but wind and hail will be the greatest threats.

Timing for this line to move through the area will be in the afternoon... but is conditional if the 27 News area seeing enough clearing through the early afternoon.

The line of storms will to the northwest, around the La Crosse area, and begin to move southeast. If this line is able to develop and move south, it'll push through the area between 5-8pm.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to stick around through the rest of the weekend. With isolated chances for a severe thunderstorm or two Friday and Saturday.