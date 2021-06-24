Building partially collapses near Miami Beach

MIAMI (WKOW/ABC) -- A multi-story building partially collapsed near Miami Beach, Florida early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

ABC News reports the building is located in the small, beachside town of Surfside, about 6 miles north of Miami Beach.

Multiple emergency crews from across Miami-Dade County have been called to help in the recovery effort.

Further details on the incident were not immediately available. It was unknown what caused the collapse and if there were any casualties.