Cyprus wants EU border agency to stop migrants from Turkey

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus wants the European Union’s border agency Frontex to step in and prevent migrants from coming in from Turkey. Authorities say those arrivals have stretched the eastern Mediterranean island nation’s asylum system to its limits. It also wants the EU to “activate all available mechanisms” to help the country manage the arrival of Syrians coming directly from Syria — especially the port of Tartus — or from Lebanon or Turkey. The country of around 1.1 million people is also asking the EU’s executive arm to help relocate a “significant number” of Syrian asylum-seekers who have been granted international protection.