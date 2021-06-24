Daily storm chances in the forecast, severe threat today

MADISON (WKOW) - Our weather pattern is turning more active with beneficial rain chances returning.



SET UP

A boundary is setting up over the Upper Midwest causing higher storm chances across the extended forecast.

TODAY

Partly sunny, a bit breezy and humid with highs around 80°. A few showers and storms are expected, with the highest chance late morning through the afternoon hours.

A couple of these storms may be strong to severe with a hail, gusty wind and heavy rain threat. We are under a level 2/5 risk for severe weather.

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s with a few showers and storms possible, especially farther south.



FRIDAY

A few morning showers or storms are possible, especially farther south and southeast, then we'll turn partly sunny with temperatures in the low 80s.



Showers and storms redevelop at night.



SATURDAY

More clouds than sun and humid with scattered showers and storms. High temps will be in the mid 70s.



More showers and storms are possible at night.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny with isolated showers and storms possible and highs in the upper 70s.



MONDAY

Mostly sunny with isolated showers and storms possible and a high around 80°.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible and a high around 80°.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible and a high around 80°.