EU lawmakers approve deal on climate neutrality by 2050

BRUSSELS (AP) — European legislators have approved a climate law making the bloc’s commitment to reach climate neutrality by 2050 a binding obligation. Under the law, the EU will also commit itself to an intermediate target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels. The 2030 target had been 40%, but under the pressure of increasing evidence of climate change and a more environmentally conscious electorate, it was pushed up. The European Parliament had initially proposed an even greater 60% reduction in emissions. The law was approved with 442 votes to 203, and 51 abstentions.