Evers announces $140 million in tourism and entertainment funding

LAKE GENEVA (WKOW) -- In an ongoing push to revitalize Wisconsin's economy, Governor Tony Evers announced new grants for businesses promoting entertainment and tourism Thursday.

Check out more Wisconsin news here.

According to a news release from Evers' office, the grants will be spread across live event venues, movie theatres, summer camps, minor league sports and lodging businesses.

"Wisconsin is the best place to live, play, and work, and investing in businesses that promote culture and entertainment in our communities will pay dividends for Wisconsinites and communities across our state,” Evers said in the release.

The grants will be distributed as follows:

$75 million for lodging grants;

$11.25 million for movie theaters;

$12 million for live event small businesses;

$2.8 million for minor league sports teams;

$10 million for live venues;

$15 million for destination marketing organizations;

$8 million for summer camps;

$1 million for the Wisconsin Historical Society to assist in reopening historical sites; and

$7.5 million to increase marketing support for Wisconsin's tourism industry.



The grants are funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, overseen by the Wisconsin Department of Administration.

"Now that nearly half of all Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of the vaccine, life is returning to normal—minor league ball games are welcoming back families, theaters are reopening, and concert venues are booking new shows," DOA Secretary Joel Brennan said in the release.