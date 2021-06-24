Flood Advisory issued June 24 at 11:38AM CDT until June 24 at 2:45PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Flood Advisory issued June 24 at 11:38AM CDT until June 24 at 2:45PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WINew
The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Northeastern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin…
Northwestern Dodge County in southeastern Wisconsin…
* Until 245 PM CDT.
* At 1138 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.
Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.