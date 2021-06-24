Former Columbus mayor sentenced for loan fraud

MADISON (WKOW) - A former mayor of Columbus, Wisconsin, was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday for loan fraud.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says Michael Eisenga, 49, was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison. The prison term will be followed by five years of supervised release.

Prosecutors say Eisenga falsified documents to get a mortgage from Alliant Credit Union in Illinois. They say he did that as the operator of CCC Lot 2, a limited liability company with a principal place of business in Columbus.

Court documents state Eisenga told Alliant he secured a 20-year lease agreement with Festival Foods to occupy the property. They state Eisenga presented two signed documents that were not "genuine."

The FBI conducted the investigation with the help of other agencies.