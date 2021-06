SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Emergency crews are responding to a gas leak near Sun Prairie Thursday morning.

According to Dane County dispatchers, a construction crew hit an unmarked gas line at about 7:42 a.m. at the intersection of North Grand Avenue and Windsor Street.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Intersection of Windsor St. and Grand Ave. is closed near Sun Prairie due to a gas leak. We have a crew heading to the scene now. pic.twitter.com/qmon9v4hB7 — WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) June 24, 2021

Both Sun Prairie Police and Fire Departments are responding to the scene.

We have a crew heading that way and will bring you updates as they are available.