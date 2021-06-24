Google delays plan to phase out Chrome ad-tracking tech

LONDON (AP) — Google says it’s delaying plans to phase out Chrome browser technology that tracks users for ad purposes because it needs more time to develop a replacement system. The tech giant said Thursday that proposals to remove so-called third-party cookies will be pushed back to late 2023, nearly two years later than planned. Third-party cookies are snippets of code that log user info and are used by advertisers to more effectively target their campaigns, thereby helping fund free online content such as newspapers and blogs. However, they’ve also been a longstanding source of privacy concerns because they can be used to track users across the internet.