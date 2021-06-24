Guitarist quits Mumford & Sons to ‘speak freely’ on politics

LONDON (AP) — Winston Marshall says he is leaving folk-rock group Mumford & Sons so that he can “speak freely” about political issues. Marshall took a break from the band in March after sparking a social media storm by tweeting admiration for a book by right-wing writer-activist Andy Ngo. Marshall was accused online of endorsing the far right, but said Thursday that “nothing could be further from the truth.” He said his bandmates had invited him to stay but he was leaving so that he could “speak freely without them suffering the consequences.” Marshall said he plans to undertake new creative projects, “as well as speaking and writing on a variety of issues.”