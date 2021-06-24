Lawyer says death of McAfee surprised the US mogul’s family

MADRID (AP) — A judge in northeastern Spain has ordered an autopsy on the remains of John McAfee, the gun-loving antivirus pioneer, cryptocurrency promoter and occasional politician who died in a cell pending extradition to the United States for allegedly evading millions in unpaid taxes. A forensic team would need to perform toxicology tests on McAfee’s body to determine the cause of death. Authorities have said that everything at the scene indicated that the 75-year-old tycoon killed himself. McAfee’s Spanish lawyer, Javier Villalba, said the entrepreneur’s death had come as a surprise to his wife and other relatives.