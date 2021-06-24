Skip to Content

Local names sprint to finish at WIAA D3 Track and Field State Finals

WKOW (LA CROSSE) -- The 2021 WIAA Track and Field State Finals kicked off their tripleheader hosting the Division 3 championship events.

In the girls' events, Boscobel's 4x800 team took home first finishing at 9:58. Fennimore's Brynlee Nelson won the 400 meter dash at 58-seconds flat.

On the boys' side, Cuba City's Jack Misky won the discus toss title with a 160.04-foot throw.

Friday's Division 2 and wheelchair competitors begin their events at 10:40 a.m. in La Crosse, WI.

