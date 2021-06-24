Poland asks Vatican’s data for its church sex abuse probes

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s state commission for fighting sex abuse of minors said Thursday it has asked the Vatican for data on abuse by the clergy in Poland because Poland’s church is not providing the requested information. The head of the commission said that some 30% of abuse cases that it is analyzing relate to the clergy. In a letter sent this week it asked the Vatican for the number of cases and the punitive measures applied to Poland’s clergy from 2000-2020. In recent years the Vatican has punished a number of Poland’s Catholic Church leaders for neglecting reports of abuse of minors by the clergy in their area of responsibility.