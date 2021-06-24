Police, Trump supporters sued over Texas highway incident

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Civil rights organizations and people who were part of a Biden campaign caravan last fall that was surrounded on a Texas highway by Trump supporters have filed two federal lawsuits, alleging local law enforcement failed to respond to efforts to intimidate them. Videos shared on social media from Oct. 30 show a group of cars and pickup trucks adorned with large Trump flags riding alongside the campaign bus as it traveled from San Antonio to Austin. The Trump supporters at times boxed in the bus. Plaintiffs, including former Texas Senator Wendy Davis, say police in San Marcos “turned a blind eye.” The lawsuits were filed Thursday.