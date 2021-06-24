Report 751 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada

REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) — The chief of a Indigenous nation in Canada says investigators have found 751 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school for Indigenous children in Saskatchewan. The discovery that follows last month’s report of 215 at another school in British Columbia. Chief Cadmusn Delmore of the Cowessess First Nation made the announcement at a news conference Thursday. The bodies were found at the Marieval Indian Residential School, which operated from 1899 to 1997 where Cowessess is now located, about 87 miles east of Regina, the capital of Saskatchewan.