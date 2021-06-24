Report: up to 13 percent of detritus in Madison recycling bins belongs in the trash

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison released its annual recycling report, showing that as much as 13 percent of items in recycling bins don't belong there.

According to streets division recycling coordinator Bryan Johnson, if you're not sure whether something belongs in the recycling bin, it's safer to assume it doesn't.

"It could be anything for my clothes, ropes, hoses, garbage, loose plastic film, just stuff that doesn't belong in the cart. And that's the one piece of the recycling kind of world that we can control as residents and people that use these carts is putting what's in the cart that belongs in there," Johnson told 27 News.

If you're not sure what's recyclable and what isn't, Madison's streets division has resources here.