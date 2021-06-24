Special Weather Statement issued June 24 at 10:03AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

WIZ051-052-058>060-241530-

Dodge-Sheboygan-Washington-Ozaukee-Fond Du Lac-

…A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHERN OZAUKEE…

SOUTHEASTERN FOND DU LAC…NORTHERN WASHINGTON…NORTHEASTERN DODGE

AND SHEBOYGAN COUNTIES…

At 1002 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Cedar Grove to

Mayville. Movement was east at 40 mph.

Pea size hail is possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Sheboygan, Fond Du Lac, Plymouth, Sheboygan Falls, Mayville,

Kewaskum, Oostburg, Lomira, Belgium, Fredonia, Kohler, Cedar Grove,

Campbellsport, Random Lake, Theresa, Oakfield, Ashford, Lamartine,

Byron and Greenbush.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may

cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.